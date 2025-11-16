Shepard recorded four catches (on five targets) for 54 yards and added a seven-yard carry during Sunday's 44-32 loss at Buffalo.

With Chris Godwin (fibula) still sidelined and Mike Evans (collarbone) on injured reserve, Shepard continued to play a decent role in the Buccaneers' passing game, leading the team in receiving yards and ranking second to rookie WR Emeka Egbuka in receptions and targets. Shepard's yardage through the air Sunday marked his second-most of the campaign through 10 contests, but his volume as a receiver could dwindle as soon as next Sunday at the Rams if Godwin, who returned to practice this week, is cleared for game action.