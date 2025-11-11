Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Three catches in Week 10 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shepard brought in three of four targets for 20 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-23 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
The veteran wideout's impact was limited despite the ongoing absences of Mike Evans (IR, collarbone/concussion) and Chris Godwin (fibula), and even though Shepard garnered a solid 65.0 percent snap share (45 snaps). Since posting a season-high 80 receiving yards back in Week 3 against the Jets, Shepard has a modest 19-142-1 receiving line on 25 targets over six subsequent games, so his appeal will remain limited to deep leagues and large-field DFS tournaments in a Week 11 road matchup against a typically stingy Bills secondary.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Minimal output in Week 8 win•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Filling No. 2 receiver role Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Does little with seven catches•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Gains 51 yards Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Set for No. 2 duties Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Nabs first TD reception of 2025•