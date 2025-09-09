Shepard brought in three of six targets for 39 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-20 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The veteran receiver flashed his chemistry with college teammate Baker Mayfield on a few occasions, and Shepard actually finished second on the Bucs in targets for the afternoon. Shepard's final catch was the most important, as he made clutch 10-yard grab on third-and-9 during what would turn out to be the game-winning drive. Given the short-handed nature of Tampa Bay's receiving corps for the moment, Shepard has some appeal in deep formats as the current No. 3 receiver -- he logged 37 snaps to Tez Johnson's eight Sunday -- in an offense helmed by a quarterback with whom he has long-established rapport.