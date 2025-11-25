Shepard brought in three of five targets for 12 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-7 loss to the Rams on Sunday night.

Shepard tied for second in receptions and was third in targets on the night for the Buccaneers, but he finished with his second-lowest yardage total of the campaign. The veteran logged 41 snaps (59 percent) Sunday night despite Chris Godwin's return from a fibula injury, but Shepard appears the likeliest candidate between him and rookie Tez Johnson to see his role progressively dwindle as Godwin gets back up to full strength.