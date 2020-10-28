McLendon posted five tackles (four solo), including one for loss, in the Buccaneers' 45-20 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

McLendon turned in a productive performance in his first game with the Buccaneers, with the veteran validating coordinator Todd Bowles' endorsement of the trade that brought him over from the Jets a week earlier. McLendon had experience with Bowles' defensive scheme when both were with the Jets, and that solid foundation is expected to continue helping him fill the void created by the absence of Vita Vea (IR-ankle).