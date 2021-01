McLendon was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

It's unclear if McLendon tested positive for the coronavirus or came into close contact with someone who did. If it's the latter, he'll be able to play in the first round of playoffs as long as he continues to test negative. Rakeem Nunez-Roches figures to absorb a big chunk of the snaps left behind by McLendon in Sunday's game against the Falcons.