McLendon was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
McLendon will return to the lineup for Sunday's NFC divisional round matchup against the Saints. The 35-year-old defensive tackle averaged nearly 30 defensive snaps per game during the regular season, so he and Rakeem Nunez-Roches should form a tandem at nose tackle again this week.
