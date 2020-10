McLendon was traded to the Buccaneers on Sunday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McLendon leaves an 0-6 Jets team to join a high-powered Buccaneers defense that just held the Packers to 10 points to improve to 4-2. The veteran nose tackle will compete with Rakeem Nunez-Roches for snaps with his new team, while Folorunso Fatukasi should pick up most of the snaps vacated by McLendon's departure in New York.