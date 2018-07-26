Tu'ikolovatu (knee) will battle for a roster spot now that he's healthy, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After being selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Tu'ikolovatu sat out the entire season with a knee injury. The 27-year-old struts into camp healthy and ready to plug up some run lanes. The defensive tackle competition is dense, however, as Gerald McCoy is a longtime NFL starter and the Buccaneers expended a first-round pick on Vita Vea in 2018.