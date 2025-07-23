The Buccaneers placed Opeta (knee) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Opeta is still dealing with the torn ACL suffered last August that landed him on Tampa Bay's injured reserve forcing him to miss the entirety of the 2024 campaign. The team can activate him at any point before the regular season begins and once healthy, he will likely serve as the backup left guard behind Ben Bredeson.