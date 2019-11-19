Logan secured his only target for 11 yards, returned one punt for seven yards and ran back one kickoff for 16 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Logan has now been in on at least one offensive play for three straight games, although he logged just one snap from scrimmage Sunday. The second-year speedster still projects primarily as a special teams asset, but there's a chance he could start to see more opportunities in the offense if the 3-7 Buccaneers begin to turn their focus to next season in the coming weeks.