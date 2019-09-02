The Buccaneers claimed Logan off waivers from the Cardinals, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Logan will be reunited with coach Bruce Arians, who overlapped with the running back for one season (2017) in Arizona. The situation is as good as any running back could hope for in terms of earning snaps, but Logan still profiles as a scatback and return specialist above all else.

