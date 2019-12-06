Buccaneers' T.J. Logan: Done for the season
Logan suffered a broken thumb during Friday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Logan appeared in 12 games with the Buccaneers this season, racking up 10 yards on three carries and catching two of three targets for 13 yards. He did most of his damage on special teams, accumulating 271 and 124 yards on kick and punt returns, respectively. With Scott Miller (hamstring) also expected to miss Week 14, Justin Watson stands to field punt returns versus the Colts on Sunday.
