Logan returned two kickoffs for 47 yards and ran back three punts for 45 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-23 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Logan continued to demonstrate his ability in the open field with a 40-yard punt return and a 25-yard runback on one kickoff as well. The speedy third-year back has logged just four total snaps from scrimmage this season and has yet to touch the ball in that capacity, but he's now managed 205 total return yards, with Week 8 marking his first audition as a punt returner.