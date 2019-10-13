Logan (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers in London, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Logan ensured his availability for Week 6 by practicing in limited fashion Thursday and Friday. He'll dress as the Buccaneers' No. 4 running back but will make his biggest impact on special teams as the team's kickoff returner.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories