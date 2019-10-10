Buccaneers' T.J. Logan: Limited Thursday
Logan (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Logan couldn't practice in any capacity Wednesday, making Thursday's limited session a step in the right direction. If the 25-year-old is able to shake his injury and suit up Sunday versus the Panthers, he projects to serve as Tampa Bay's top kick returner.
