Logan carried once for six yards and failed to come up with his only target in the Buccaneers' 30-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He also returned one kickoff for 17 yards and ran back two punts for nine yards.

Logan continued in his role as full-time returner while also getting in some plays on offense for the second straight game. The speedster doubled up on the two snaps from scrimmage he'd seen in Week 9 versus the Seahawks, but he remains a bit player in the offense for the time being.