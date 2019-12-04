Logan rushed once for two yards and returned two punts for 18 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-11 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Logan saw five snaps on offense, as he continues to serve in the shorter side of a platoon as the change-of-pace back with Dare Ogunbowale. The speedy Logan also was productive job on his pair of punt returns, pushing his total yardage tally in that category to 395 over 12 games.