Logan returned three kickoffs for 60 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

The speedster saw only one snap from scrimmage and did not record a touch on the play, but he was the only player to log any kickoff returns. Logan could eventually work his way into the backfield conversation as a change-of-pace option due to his playmaking ability, but as a recent acquisition, he's likely still firming up his recall of coach Bruce Arians' offense, which he was previously exposed to during his 2017 rookie campaign in Arizona.

