Logan (knee) is scheduled to undergo knee surgery Saturday after suffering a patellar tendon injury during Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Logan's procedure won't necessarily be season-ending, but his rehab will certainly cause him to miss significant time. The 25-year-old's extended absence opens up a clear path for rookie Raymond Calais to lock up the No. 5 gig, but it remains to be seen whether the Buccaneers will carry more than four running backs on the 53-man roster.
