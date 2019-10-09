Logan was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Logan played 19 snaps and worked as the top kick returner during Sunday's loss to the Saints and apparently sustained the ankle injury during the contest. The 25-year-old will need to advance to limited participation over the next couple days to have a chance of playing Week 6.

