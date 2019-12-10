Play

Logan (thumb) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Logan broke his thumb while fielding punts during last Friday's practice, and he was ruled out for the season following the incident, so his placement on IR was a formality. The 25-year-old running back rarely played on offense this season, but he's a skilled specialist with 9.5 yards per punt return.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories