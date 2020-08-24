Logan (knee) was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Sunday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The speedy running back/returner will see his 2020 campaign end before it even begins, as Logan's placement on IR before final roster cuts means he's ineligible to return during the coming season. Logan's biggest contributions were expected to come in the return game, as the 25-year-old saw only five touches on offense through 12 games last season but did compile 396 combined yards on kickoff and punt runbacks as part of 206 special-teams snaps overall.