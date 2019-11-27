Buccaneers' T.J. Logan: Season-high seven snaps in win
Logan rushed once for two yards and returned two punts for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 35-22 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Logan logged a season-high seven plays from scrimmage in the win, eating a bit into fellow change-of-pace back Dare Ogunbowale's opportunities. Irrespective of the slight bump in playing time, Logan is likely to remain a bit player in the offense for the balance of the season while also filling both returner roles.
More News
-
Buccaneers' T.J. Logan: Action on offense again•
-
Buccaneers' T.J. Logan: Logs carry in win•
-
Buccaneers' T.J. Logan: Expands duties in loss•
-
Buccaneers' T.J. Logan: Gains 91 total return yards•
-
Buccaneers' T.J. Logan: Gains clearance for London game•
-
Buccaneers' T.J. Logan: Questionable Week 6•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 TE Preview: Which Ram?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 13, including who to stream.
-
Week 13 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 13.
-
11/26 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew reveals to the Waiver Wire pickups for Week 13.
-
Week 13 WR Preview: Trust Hopkins?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including...
-
Top Week 13 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Trade Values Chart
As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave...