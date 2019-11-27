Logan rushed once for two yards and returned two punts for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 35-22 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Logan logged a season-high seven plays from scrimmage in the win, eating a bit into fellow change-of-pace back Dare Ogunbowale's opportunities. Irrespective of the slight bump in playing time, Logan is likely to remain a bit player in the offense for the balance of the season while also filling both returner roles.