The Buccaneers placed Logan (knee) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Logan has either tested positive for the virus or come into close contact with an infected person. The 26-year-old running back was placed on season-ending injured reserve back in August, so his placement on the COVID-19 list was just a formality.
