Buccaneers' T.J. Logan: Slated for Week 1 work
Logan is projected to serve as the primary kickoff returner in Sunday's regular-season opener against the 49ers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
The 2017 fifth-round pick logged 296 kickoff return yards last season for the Cardinals at a solid 24.7 yards per attempt. Logan's most likely path to playing time to start the season will come through his special-teams role, although the North Carolina product does have a solid college track record as a pass catcher and could eventually challenge Dare Ogunbowale for work as the third running back.
