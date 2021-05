The Buccaneers signed Simmons as an undrafted free agent Thursday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Simmons played 30 games (21 starts) in his three seasons at West Virginia. He finished his collegiate career with 86 catches for 1,197 yards and nine touchdowns, and Simmons will now have his work cut out for him as he tries to flash in Tampa Bay's crowded receiver corps.