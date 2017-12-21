Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Absent from injury report

Ward (concussion) doesn't appear on Wednesday's injury report, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ward was removed from Monday's game against the Falcons to be evaluated for a concussion but fortunately passed all testing. His absence from Wednesday's injury report suggests he's fully on track to play Sunday against the Panthers.

