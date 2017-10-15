Play

Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Active in Week 6

Ward (hip) is active for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Cardinals, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The veteran safety will thus be available to help shore up a Bucs safety corps that is still missing starting free safety Keith Tandy (hip). Despite Ward's availability, it will be rookie Justin Evans earning a second consecutive start in Tandy's stead against the Cardinals.

