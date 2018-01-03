Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Arrested Wednesday
Ward (knee) was arrested at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday in Tampa on a felony count of marijuana possession, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ward posted bond and was released from jail shortly after his arrest, but he'll likely have to report to court at some point in the months to come and could face discipline from the NFL. A three-time Pro Bowler from 2013 through 2015, Ward has seen his effectiveness wane the past two seasons and was forced to settle for a part-time role with the Buccaneers in 2017. Ward, who sustained what is believed to be a minor knee injury in the Buccaneers' season finale Sunday against the Saints, will become a free agent this offseason.
