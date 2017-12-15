Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Clears concussion protocol
Ward cleared concussion protocol Friday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
While Ward's full practice Thursday implied that he was clear of any concussion-like symptoms, Friday's news confirms it, and Ward should be good to go as Tampa Bay's starting free safety after being sidelined for that last two weeks.
