Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Doubtful for Thursday night
Ward (hip) is listed as doubtful for Thurday's matchup with the Patriots, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ward was able to practice in a limited fashion Tuesday and Wednesday, but there's still little hope for his appearance. With starting free safety Keith Tandy (hip) listed as doubtful as well, this would have been an opportunity for Ward to work in as a starter. An extra long week of recovery following Thursday night's game bodes well for Ward, though.
