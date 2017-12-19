Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Evaluated for concussion
Ward left Monday's matchup against the Falcons to be evaluated for a concussion, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Ward missed last week's contest due to a concussion, but was ultimately cleared for Monday's game. Thus, it would seem likely that the Buccaneers exercise caution with their starting free safety. Expect an update on his status when the team provides more clarity on the situation.
