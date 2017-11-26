Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Exits for concussion evaluation

Ward left Sunday's game to be evaluated for a concussion, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Ward took a blow to the head in the second half of Sunday's game. Keith Tandy figures to see some extra snaps while Ward is sidelined.

