Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Exits with knee injury
Ward won't return to Sunday's game against the Saints with a knee injury, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ward was originally tabbed questionable to return but ultimately was ruled out. Keith Tandy is likely to see increased snaps at safety with Ward sidelined.
