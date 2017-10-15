Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Expects to play Sunday
Ward (hip) is expected to play against the Cardinals on Sunday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ward is listed as questionable after being a limited participant in practice this week, but head coach Dirk Koetter indicated in a radio appearance that he will play Sunday. It's good news for the Buccaneers as fellow free safeties Keith Tandy and Josh Robinson have already been ruled out against Arizona.
