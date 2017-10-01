Play

Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Inactive in Week 4

Ward (hip) is inactive for Sunday's Week 4 tilt versus the Giants, the team's official site reports.

Ward's absence was largely expected, given that he missed practice throughout the week. The veteran safety has served in a reserve role through the first two games, so his absence presumably moves Josh Robinson up a notch on the depth chart behind starters Keith Tandy and Chris Conte.

