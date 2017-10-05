Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Inactive Thursday
Ward (hip) is inactive for Thursday's tilt with the Patriots, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Ward is inactive along with starting free safety Keith Tandy, which leaves the Buccaneers with a very thin secondary against the Patriots' high-flying offense. Look for some combination of Justin Evans, Josh Robinson and Isaiah Johnson to fill in at safety alongside starter Chris Conte.
