Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Limited in practice Tuesday

Ward (hip) was limited in practice Tuesday, Roy Cummings of FloridaFootballInsiders.com reports.

According to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, Ward was testing out his hip at practice, so there is a very real possibility he will suit up for Thursday's showdown with the Patriots. Ward was inactive for Sunday's win over the Giants after not practicing at all last week. Should he be cleared for Thursday, expect the safety to continue his reserve role behind starters Keith Tandy and Chris Conte.