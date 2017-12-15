Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Logs full practice

Ward (concussion) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ward has been sidelined for the previous two contests due to a concussion, but his full workload Thursday indicates he is on track for a return in Week 15. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, the veteran looks set to resume his role at free safety.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop