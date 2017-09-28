Play

Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Misses practice Wednesday

Ward (hip) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Ward exited Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings with what were reported as hip and quadriceps injuries. Wednesday's practice report cited only the former ailment, but in any event, the veteran safety's status for the Bucs' Week 4 home tilt against the Giants appears to be firmly up in the air.

