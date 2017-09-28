Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Misses practice Wednesday
Ward (hip) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Ward exited Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings with what were reported as hip and quadriceps injuries. Wednesday's practice report cited only the former ailment, but in any event, the veteran safety's status for the Bucs' Week 4 home tilt against the Giants appears to be firmly up in the air.
More News
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...