Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Out in Week 13

Ward (concussion) is listed as out for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Packers.

The veteran exited last Sunday's loss to the Falcons with his concussion, and he's yet to clear the league-mandated protocol for head injuries. His absence could afford Keith Tandy a start at free safety, although the Buccaneers also have the option of shifting rookie Justin Evans over from strong safety.

