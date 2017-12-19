Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Passes tests for concussion

Ward passed concussion tests after he was removed from Monday's game against the Falcons, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Despite the good news, it's still within the realm of possibility for Ward to be held out of the Buccaneers' upcoming game against the Panthers in Week 16. His availability throughout the week of practice will give further intel into his playing status.

