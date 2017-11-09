Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Pounces on fumble

Ward had three tackles (two solo) and a fumble recovery against the Saints on Sunday.

Ward logged just 39 defensive snaps Sunday, and that's pretty high this season, seeing as he has only played more than 40 defensive snaps once this season. He continues to make it difficult for fantasy owners to deploy him, since he's the No. 3 safety in Tampa Bay.

