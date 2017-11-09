Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Pounces on fumble
Ward had three tackles (two solo) and a fumble recovery against the Saints on Sunday.
Ward logged just 39 defensive snaps Sunday, and that's pretty high this season, seeing as he has only played more than 40 defensive snaps once this season. He continues to make it difficult for fantasy owners to deploy him, since he's the No. 3 safety in Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...