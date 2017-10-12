Play

Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Practices in limited fashion

Ward (hip) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Ward could miss his third consecutive game against the Cardinals on Sunday. His return would bode well for the Bucs' defense, especially since starting safety Keith Tandy (hip) is also questionable ahead of the Week 6 matchup. If Ward doesn't play, expect Justin Evans and Josh Robinson to continue to see increased snaps.

