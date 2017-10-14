Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Questionable for Week 6

Ward (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Cardinals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Ward was able to practice as a limited participant in all three of the Bucs' sessions this week, so he would appear to have a reasonable chance of suiting up for the first time since Week 3. His presence would be particularly welcome, considering that Keith Tandy has already been ruled out of the contest against Arizona with a hip ailment of his own.