Play

Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Questionable for Week 6

Ward (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Cardinals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Ward was able to practice as a limited participant in all three of the Bucs' sessions this week, so he would appear to have a reasonable chance of suiting up for the first time since Week 3. His presence would be particularly welcome, considering that Keith Tandy has already been ruled out of the contest against Arizona with a hip ailment of his own.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 6 Rankings Update

    With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...