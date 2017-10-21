Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Questionable for Week 7
Ward (hip) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Bills, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Ward was able to ramp up his activity level Friday, giving him a better overall practice participation report than during Week 6 prep, when he was limited for all three sessions. Ward ultimately suited up against the Cardinals last Sunday and logged three solo tackles over 36 snaps. He appears likely to take the field again versus Buffalo, and with starting free safety Keith Tandy (hip) also a full practice participant Friday, the Bucs defense could have its safety corps at full capacity in Week 7.
