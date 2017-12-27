Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Racks up nine tackles in Week 16 start
Ward posted nine tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Panthers.
The eight-year veteran drew the start at free safety in place of Justin Evans (IR-ankle) and put together what was easily his best tackle total of the season. Ward has expressed dissatisfaction with his playing time at different points during the campaign, but Evans' injury is at least affording the 31-year-old the opportunity to show what he can do with a full allotment of snaps. Ward will look to wrap up 2017 on a strong note against the Saints in Week 17.
