Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Remains in concussion protocol

Head coach Dirk Koetter confirmed Thursday that Ward (concussion) is yet to clear the league-mandated protocol for head injuries, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The news wasn't exactly surprising, considering the veteran safety has yet to practice since exiting the Week 12 loss to the Falcons in the second half with his injury. Ward has been a solid contributor in the defensive backfield for the Buccaneers in a part-time role, collecting 29 tackles (22 solo), defensing a pair of passes and recovering a fumble over nine games. Given his inability to perform any on-field work thus far this week, Ward appears highly likely to be ruled out for the Week 14 tilt against the Lions, with final confirmation of his status expected in Friday's injury report.