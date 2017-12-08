Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Remains in concussion protocol
Head coach Dirk Koetter confirmed Thursday that Ward (concussion) is yet to clear the league-mandated protocol for head injuries, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The news wasn't exactly surprising, considering the veteran safety has yet to practice since exiting the Week 12 loss to the Falcons in the second half with his injury. Ward has been a solid contributor in the defensive backfield for the Buccaneers in a part-time role, collecting 29 tackles (22 solo), defensing a pair of passes and recovering a fumble over nine games. Given his inability to perform any on-field work thus far this week, Ward appears highly likely to be ruled out for the Week 14 tilt against the Lions, with final confirmation of his status expected in Friday's injury report.
More News
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...