Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Ruled out for game

Ward has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game due to a concussion.

Ward exited in the second half of Sunday's game and has since been diagnosed with a concussion. He should be considered questionable for next week's tilt against the Packers. Keith Tandy will likely handle the free safety duties while Ward is sidelined.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop